.com | 25 civilians killed in DRC ethnic attack

Militiamen from the Democratic Republic of Congo's Nande ethnic group have killed 25 civilians in the country's violence-torn east, almost all of them hacked to death with machetes, local officials and activists said on Saturday. "In total 25 people were killed, decapitated by machete by the Mai-Mai Mazembe in and around the village of Kyaghala," Francis Bakundakabo, the local representative of the governor of North Kivu province, told AFP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.