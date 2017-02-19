.com | 25 civilians killed in DRC ethnic attack

.com | 25 civilians killed in DRC eth...

Militiamen from the Democratic Republic of Congo's Nande ethnic group have killed 25 civilians in the country's violence-torn east, almost all of them hacked to death with machetes, local officials and activists said on Saturday. "In total 25 people were killed, decapitated by machete by the Mai-Mai Mazembe in and around the village of Kyaghala," Francis Bakundakabo, the local representative of the governor of North Kivu province, told AFP.

