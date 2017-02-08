Cameron's foreign aid reforms could i...

Cameron's foreign aid reforms could increase fraud risk - watchdog

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Investigations into fraud involving foreign aid quadrupled in five years at the Department for International Development , a spending watchdog has found. Reforms introduced by David Cameron to plough billions more into overseas support and change the way it is targeted could increase the risk of wrongdoing, according to the National Audit Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,924 • Total comments across all topics: 278,698,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC