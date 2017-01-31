Burundi: Lake Tanganyika - Travelers ...

Burundi: Lake Tanganyika - Travelers to Congo Concerned About Safety

Burundi travelers who go to the Democratic Republic of Congo from Rumonge port via Lake Tanganyika are worried about their safety because they travel in life-threatening conditions. They ask the government to help make their travel safe.

