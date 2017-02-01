BRIEF-Japanese regional banks to join yuan payment network - Nikkei
KINSHASA, Feb 1 Democratic Republic of Congo's main opposition leader, Etienne Tshisekedi, one of the country's most important advocates of democracy, has died in Brussels aged 84, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.
