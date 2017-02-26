Biffy Clyroa s War Child gig in pictures

Aware that Paul Weller had supported Richard Hawley at one of the earlier War Child gigs for Brits Week - a series of shows in which huge names play special tiny one-off shows for the charity - fans waiting eagerly to hear who might be supporting Biffy Clyro at the Shepherd's Bush Empire last night were in for a shock when the support act turned out to be early Biffy Clyro. Here's how the evening played out When asked who they wanted to support them at their War Child gig, Biffy reportedly said "ourselves".

Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.