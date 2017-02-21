Bantus, Pygmies sign peace deal in DR...

Bantus, Pygmies sign peace deal in DR Congo

Friday

Pygmies from the ethnic Twa group have been seeking recognition of equal rights with other citizens in the vast, unstable DR Congo, but they regularly come into conflict with Bantus from the ethnic Luba group who regard them as second-class. The Pygmy and Bantu people of the Democratic Republic of Congo signed a peace deal Friday to put an end to decades of deadly violence that has killed hundreds.

Chicago, IL

