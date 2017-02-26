Armyworm caterpillars ravage maize cr...

Armyworm caterpillars ravage maize crop in southeast Congo

Feb 22 Crop-destroying caterpillars known as armyworms have ravaged 63,000 hectares of maize in southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo since December, causing local maize prices to triple, a U.N. spokeswoman said on Wednesday. Suspected outbreaks have already erupted in Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, South Africa, Namibia and Mozambique, and scientists say the armyworm could reach tropical Asia and the Mediterranean in the next few years.

Chicago, IL

