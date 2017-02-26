Armyworm caterpillars ravage maize crop in southeast Congo
Crop-destroying caterpillars known as armyworms have ravaged 63,000 hectares of maize in southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo since December, causing local maize prices to triple, a U.N. spokeswoman said on Wednesday. Suspected outbreaks have already erupted in Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, South Africa, Namibia and Mozambique, and the outbreak in Congo is the first evidence it has spread into central Africa.
