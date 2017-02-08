Angolan rebels call on oil region to ...

Angolan rebels call on oil region to boycott election

17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Separatist rebels have called on Angola's oil region to boycott parliamentary elections in August that are likely to be the most closely watched in decades as President Jose Eduardo dos Santos ends 38 years in power. The Front for the Liberation of the Enclave of Cabinda , which fought a low-level insurgency for four decades in the thin enclave sandwiched between Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Congo, said it would not participate in a "foreign" election.

Chicago, IL

