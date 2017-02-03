After Trump's ban, one of the last re...

After Trump's ban, one of the last refugee families settles in New England

MANCHESTER, N.H. A Congolese refugee family's 20-year journey from unending war in their African homeland brought them Thursday to a small, quiet airport in the dead of night. They carried small personal bags, awestruck and unspeaking, as they walked without fanfare toward the baggage carousel here a father, mother, and five children ranging from 7 to 20 years old.

