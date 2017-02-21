Africa: Scientists Warn of Oil Drilling At Lake Tanganyika

Dar es Salaam - As preparations for the exploration of oil and gas in Lake Tanganyika get into top gear, international scientists at the site are warning that if the activities are not pursued carefully, they could cause massive and long-term environmental disaster. The two countries with the biggest stake of the lake, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo , signed a Memorandum of Understanding last October for joint oil and gas exploration in and along the lake.

