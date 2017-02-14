Africa: Dar es Salaam Port Services I...

Africa: Dar es Salaam Port Services Impress DR Congo

1 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Democratic Republic of Congo has pledged to continue using Dar es Salaam port for imports and exports due to its safety and vicinity to their country. The Governor of Katanga province in Democratic Republic of Congo , Jean Claude Kazembe Musonda, said during his tour to the port in Dar es Salaam yesterday the aim of his visit was to continue maintaining friendship in economic sector.

Chicago, IL

