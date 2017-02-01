Activists team up with ABA to provide...

Activists team up with ABA to provide law school scholarships for women in Congo

Amanda Jones is a well-traveled writer and photographer who doesn't shock easily. But a trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2013 left a deep impression on her when she witnessed firsthand the horrific effects of sexual violence against women that have plagued the conflict-ridden country for about two decades.

