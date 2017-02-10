A Road Trip Through the Heart of Dark...

A Road Trip Through the Heart of Darkness

Friday Read more: Wall Street Journal

Why would anyone want to cross the Congo unarmed, on a tight budget and in an aged Land Rover? Anthony Sattin reviews "Crossing the Congo: Over Land and Water in a Hard Place" by Mike Martin, Chloe Baker and Charlie Hatch-Barnwell. Most of us will never set foot in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.

Chicago, IL

