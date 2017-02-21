A Congolese view on why we Need the U...

A Congolese view on why we Need the U.S. conflict minerals law

Thursday Read more: The Hill

As a native of Democratic Republic of Congo , I have seen first-hand what things are like on the ground - gang-rape, modern child slavery and other flagrant human rights violations on a massive scale, affecting scores of victims, especially in eastern DRC. Some people may not understand how a U.S. law related to corporate supply chain sourcing practices could help stop this horrific, decades-long conflict.

Chicago, IL

