750 M23 ex-combatants unaccounted for

20 hrs ago

In December 2013, a total of 1,374 ex-M23 combatants were transferred from Kavera in Kasese district to Bihanga. Currently, the UPDF can only account for about three hundred of them.

Chicago, IL

