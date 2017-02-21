26 new U.S. citizens naturalized in c...

26 new U.S. citizens naturalized in ceremony at Theodore Roosevelt historic site

Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

Tuesday was a momentous day for more than two dozen people who took the Oath of Allegiance at the Theodore Roosevelt Inauguration National Historic Site. The 26 people who became U.S. citizens there were among 25,000 people going through naturalization ceremonies across the country this week.

Chicago, IL

