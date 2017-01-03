Welcoming DR Congo political accord, UN Security Council urges...

Welcoming DR Congo political accord, ...

President of the Security Council for January Olof Skoog , reads a Council presidential statement on the situation concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo. UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe 4 January 2017 – The United Nations Security Council today welcomed a comprehensive political agreement in the Democratic Republic of the Congo , and called on all stakeholders to continue to exercise flexibility and compromise in their discussions to swiftly resolve all pending issues, particularly those related to the holding of elections in the country within 2017.

