Volkmar Guido Hable meeting with Foreign Ministers of Ethiopia,...
We need a new social contract for mining and energy projects, something totally new, so that the local and often poor population really can benefit directly from foreign investments. ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, January 16, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZURICH, SWITZERLAND On 13 January, Honorary Diplomatic Representative Volkmar Guido Hable and Foreign Ministers of Ethiopia, Burkina Faso and the Democratic Republic of Congo participated in a meeting of the mining and energy council in Kinshasa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec 19
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref...
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|6
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Today in history: Miniskirt has its coming out (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Mr and Mrs Peg
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC