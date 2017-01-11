Viceland Series Explores Russia, Femi...

Viceland Series Explores Russia, Feminism, Incarceration at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Phoenix New Times

Just as Russia is taking center stage in American politics, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art is exploring issues at the heart of contemporary Russian society including fashion, marriage, and homophobia. The museum's Viceland series, featuring programs filmed around the world for Brooklyn-based media company Vice's television channel, has given locals a chance to learn about controversies plaguing various countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec 19 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Today in history: Miniskirt has its coming out (Oct '15) Oct '15 Mr and Mrs Peg 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,766 • Total comments across all topics: 277,817,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC