Viceland Series Explores Russia, Feminism, Incarceration at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Just as Russia is taking center stage in American politics, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art is exploring issues at the heart of contemporary Russian society including fashion, marriage, and homophobia. The museum's Viceland series, featuring programs filmed around the world for Brooklyn-based media company Vice's television channel, has given locals a chance to learn about controversies plaguing various countries.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec 19
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref...
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|6
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Today in history: Miniskirt has its coming out (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Mr and Mrs Peg
|3
