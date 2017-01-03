Vector acquires Maniema gold project
Vector acquired African Royalty Company, which held the 70% interest in the project, and will now be in joint venture with WB Kasai Investments Congo SARL , a highly regarded Congalese mining company, who owns the remaining interest in the gold project. In addition, the company raised a further $1.65 million to assist with the transaction, to be used as operating capital, and fund aggressive exploration activities over the next 12 months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec 19
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref...
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|6
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Today in history: Miniskirt has its coming out (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Mr and Mrs Peg
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC