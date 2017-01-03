Vector acquires Maniema gold project

Vector acquires Maniema gold project

Vector acquired African Royalty Company, which held the 70% interest in the project, and will now be in joint venture with WB Kasai Investments Congo SARL , a highly regarded Congalese mining company, who owns the remaining interest in the gold project. In addition, the company raised a further $1.65 million to assist with the transaction, to be used as operating capital, and fund aggressive exploration activities over the next 12 months.

