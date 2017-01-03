Vatican now has diplomatic ties with 182 countries
During his annual address to members of the Vatican diplomatic corps , Pope Francis welcomed new bilateral agreements between the Holy See and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Central African Republic, Benin, and East Timor. The Pontiff also called attention to particular agreements with France, the United Arab Emirates, and Italian monetary authorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec 19
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref...
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|6
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Today in history: Miniskirt has its coming out (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Mr and Mrs Peg
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC