Vatican now has diplomatic ties with ...

Vatican now has diplomatic ties with 182 countries

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Catholic World News

During his annual address to members of the Vatican diplomatic corps , Pope Francis welcomed new bilateral agreements between the Holy See and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Central African Republic, Benin, and East Timor. The Pontiff also called attention to particular agreements with France, the United Arab Emirates, and Italian monetary authorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec 19 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Today in history: Miniskirt has its coming out (Oct '15) Oct '15 Mr and Mrs Peg 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,545 • Total comments across all topics: 277,750,434

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC