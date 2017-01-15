UPDATE 1-Congo says M23 fighters capt...

UPDATE 1-Congo says M23 fighters captured downed air crew

Read more: Reuters

The Congolese army on Tuesday said armed fighters belonging to the former M23 rebel group had captured four crew members of a military helicopter which crashed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo last week, and that three died after being tortured. The crew members had been seized alive and handed over to the M23 movement's military chief, Sultani Makenga, the army's General Leon Mushale told reporters in the eastern city of Goma.

