UN Special Envoy congratulates the Congolese parties on the signing of the Political Compromise
The Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for the Great Lakes Region, Mr. Said Djinnit, congratulates the Conference Episcopale Nationale du Congo and the concerned parties on the successful conclusion of the talks and the signing of the Political Compromise on 31 December 2016. He expresses his appreciation to the CENCO leadership for its tireless mediation efforts and commends the signatory parties for their readiness to make important compromises for the sake of peace and stability of their country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec 19
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref...
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|6
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Today in history: Miniskirt has its coming out (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Mr and Mrs Peg
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC