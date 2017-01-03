UN experts: Rebels, criminals, some army exploit Congo gold
Some army officers, rebel groups and criminal networks in Congo are still illegally exploiting the country's gold and mineral riches despite government and military bans, U.N. experts said in a report circulated Monday. The panel of experts monitoring sanctions against Congo said gold remains by far the mineral most used to finance rebel and criminal groups.
