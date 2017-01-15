A move by Tanzania to ban refugees from entering the country in groups could undermine efforts to protect them and to provide humanitarian assistance, the United Nations refugee agency said on Tuesday. Tanzania's home affairs minister, Mwigulu Nchemba, announced last week the government would no longer accept groups of refugees at the border, instead, it would vet individual cases before granting refugee status.
