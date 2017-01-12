Top UN peacekeeping official pushes f...

Top UN peacekeeping official pushes for endorsement of DR Congo political accord

New York, Jan 12 : Addressing the Security Council, the head of United Nations peacekeeping operations on Wednesday urged the international community to push for a swift endorsement of the so-called 31 December political accord in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and to put in place a transitional government of national unity. [NK World] The signing of the 31 December accord gives hope for a peaceful resolution of the political impasse, the Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Herv Ladsous, told the 15-member Council.

