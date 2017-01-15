The Story Behind the 'Rumble in the Jungle' Fight
Muhammad Ali, flanked by promoter Don King and his manager Herbert Muhammad, is received by Mobutu Sese Seko, president of Zaire, wearing his characteristic leopard-skin hat. The despotic Mobutu readily put up the $10 million combined purse, knowing that the fight would bring Zaire to the international sporting stage.
