Tens of thousands of people uprooted by militia violence in central Congo - U.N.

Tens of thousands of people in the central Democratic Republic of Congo have been uprooted in recent months by spiralling violence between a militia group and government security forces, the United Nations said on Monday. More than 100,000 people across the provinces of KasaA , KasaA Central and KasaA Oriental have fled their homes since August due to fighting between government forces and militia group Kamuina Nsapu, according to two U.N. agencies.

