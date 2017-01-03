Tanzania: Alarm As Major Crop Produci...

Tanzania: Alarm As Major Crop Producing Regions Hit By Inadequate Rainfall

Dar es Salaam - Food production may be severely affected this year after half of the major cereal producing regions received below average rains last month just as forecasted by the Tanzania Meteorological Authority . The 2014/15 Annual Agricultural Sample Survey report released by the National Bureau of Statistics end of December last year outlined 14 regions as the major producers of maize, paddy, sorghum and beans--Tanzania's staple foods.

