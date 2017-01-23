Syrian rebels say government, Iran se...

Syrian rebels say government, Iran seek to wreck Russian shift to "neutrality"

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Reuters

Jan 22 The Syrian government and Iran are trying to wreck an attempt by Russia to move to a position of "neutrality" from being a combatant alongside President Bashar al Assad's forces, the head of the Syrian rebel delegation at peace talks told Reuters. Mohammad Alloush said on Sunday the failure of Moscow to put pressure on Iran and the Syrian government to end what the opposition says are widespread violations of a Turkish-Russian brokered ceasefire would be a blow to its influence in Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Today in history: Miniskirt has its coming out (Oct '15) Oct '15 Mr and Mrs Peg 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,897 • Total comments across all topics: 278,206,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC