Syrian rebels say government, Iran seek to wreck Russian shift to "neutrality"
Jan 22 The Syrian government and Iran are trying to wreck an attempt by Russia to move to a position of "neutrality" from being a combatant alongside President Bashar al Assad's forces, the head of the Syrian rebel delegation at peace talks told Reuters. Mohammad Alloush said on Sunday the failure of Moscow to put pressure on Iran and the Syrian government to end what the opposition says are widespread violations of a Turkish-Russian brokered ceasefire would be a blow to its influence in Syria.
