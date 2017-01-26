Sunday Deadline Looms for Deal on New DRC Government
Incumbent Congo President Joseph Kabila holds the Congolese flag as he takes the oath of office as he is sworn in for another term, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. Political parties in the Democratic Republic of Congo signed a deal on New Years' Eve that eased the political crisis after deadly unrest over delayed elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref...
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|6
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Today in history: Miniskirt has its coming out (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Mr and Mrs Peg
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC