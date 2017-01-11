Stylin' striker modeling prison attir...

Stylin' striker modeling prison attire after insurance scam

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Business Insurance

Million Butshiire, a 25-year-old former player for the Perth Glory team, didn't fall while on vacation in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and didn't need medical care or an airborne hospital transport, according to the newspaper West Australian. But forged medical documents said otherwise, leaving a travel insurer to foot Mr. Butshiire's hotel bill - among other items he intended to pay for with the $120,000 in fraudulent claims filed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec 19 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Today in history: Miniskirt has its coming out (Oct '15) Oct '15 Mr and Mrs Peg 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,730 • Total comments across all topics: 277,825,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC