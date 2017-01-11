Stylin' striker modeling prison attire after insurance scam
Million Butshiire, a 25-year-old former player for the Perth Glory team, didn't fall while on vacation in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and didn't need medical care or an airborne hospital transport, according to the newspaper West Australian. But forged medical documents said otherwise, leaving a travel insurer to foot Mr. Butshiire's hotel bill - among other items he intended to pay for with the $120,000 in fraudulent claims filed.
