Southern Africa: Has Ecowas Taught Southern Africa a Lesson?
Has the Economic Community of West African States just taught the Southern African Development Community a lesson? The West African states effectively took a dictator to task after he refused to comply with the democratic will of the people to vacate office. By using diplomacy in combination with the threat of military force they managed to convince the former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh to surrender power and leave the country .
