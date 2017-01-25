Six years later, Nebbi waits for 14km road to Congo border
For six years now residents of Nebbi, particularly the business community, have been waiting for the Uganda National Roads Authority to follow up on a promise made by President Yoweri Museveni in 2010 to have the Road connecting from Nebbi town to Goli Bad state. A truck carrying goods to the Democratic Republic of Congo makes its way up Jukia Hill along the Nebbi Goli road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref...
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|6
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Today in history: Miniskirt has its coming out (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Mr and Mrs Peg
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC