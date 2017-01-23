Saudi's Arab National Bank gets regulatory nod for derivatives trading unit
Jan 22 Saudi Arabia's Arab National Bank said on Sunday it had received central bank approval to set up a fully owned subsidiary that could trade derivatives and repo agreements. Establishing the subsidiary, located in the Cayman Islands, will have no impact on the company's current financial statements, the bank said.
