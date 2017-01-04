Remaining wishes: Noheli family

Issa Noheli, 62, looks down at his 1-year-old granddaughter Vanessa during a walk with his family outside of their apartment in south Austin. The Noheli family are refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo who have resettled in Austin.

