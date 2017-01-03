Pygmies reportedly kill 15 in Congo e...

Pygmies reportedly kill 15 in Congo ethnic clashes

At least 15 people from DR Congo's Bantu community were killed Thursday in an attack blamed on Pygmies in an area of the southeast that has seen repeated ethnic clashes, local sources said. "Clashes between Bantus and Pygmies in the village of Piana Mwanga have left 15 Bantus dead, 37 injured and 65 houses burned," said Paul Kwanga, bishop of the southeastern town of Manono.

Chicago, IL

