Press Releases: The United States Applauds DRC Agreement
The United States welcomes the December 31 signing of an inclusive political compromise agreement by the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo and opposition party leaders. By paving the way for peaceful, democratic elections in 2017, this agreement marks an important and historic step for the DRC and the region of Central Africa.
