Police Nab Smuggler with Bling in his Underwear

1 hr ago

Customs police seized close to $322,000 worth of rough diamonds a man tried to sneak into Belgium in his underpants, The Independent reported. Police believe the man had come from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to a statement by France's Directorate-General of Customs and Indirect Taxes.

Chicago, IL

