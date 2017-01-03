New FocusHeron spin off turns focus t...

New FocusHeron spin off turns focus to - ethical' cobaltArdea...

Ardea Resources managing director Matt Painter says the Heron Resources spin-off is turning its focus to the market for "ethical" cobalt, after it declared the long-stagnant Kalgoorlie Nickel Project held the biggest cobalt deposit in the developed world. The five biggest sources of cobalt - a product sold into manufacturing markets for technology, plane construction and long-life batteries - are in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Chicago, IL

