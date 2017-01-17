Murdered MP Jo Cox in line for Robert...

Murdered MP Jo Cox in line for Robert Burns Humanitarian Award

MURDERED MP Jo Cox is in line for a top humanitarian prize named in honour of Scotland's Bard, Robert Burns. The Labour politician, gunned down outside her constituency office in West Yorkshire last June, is on a shortlist of three for the award.

