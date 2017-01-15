Military helicopters crash in eastern...

Military helicopters crash in eastern Congo, four crew missing

Two military helicopters crashed in a strife-torn part of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo with at least four crew members on board, authorities said on Monday. Government spokesman Lambert Mende told Reuters it was not clear what brought down the helicopters on Friday in North Kivu province near the borders with Rwanda and Uganda.

