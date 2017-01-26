Match Report: DR Congo 1-2 Ghana- Ayew brothers combine forces to...
Ghana's forward Andre Ayew advances with the ball past Democratic Republic of the Congo's midfielder Merveille Bokadi and Democratic Republic of the Congo's forward Firmin Ndombe Mubele during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final football match The Ayew brothers Jordan and Andre were scorers as Ghana dispatched DR Congo 2-1 to reach the semi-final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. It was Jordan who turned home an opportunistic strike which was a curler for the opener just after the hour mark.
