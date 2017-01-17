Mastercard partners IFC on financial ...

Mastercard partners IFC on financial inclusion in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Read more: Finextra Research news

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, together with The MasterCard Foundation, today announced a cooperation agreement valued at $1 million with microfinance institution FINCA in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Under the agreement, FINCA will expand access to credit and digital financial services for low-income people and small-scale entrepreneurs.

Chicago, IL

