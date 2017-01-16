Massachusetts and - conflict minerals'
Governor Charlie Baker recently signed a resolution "directing his administration to review procurement policies regarding products that may contain extracted minerals from the Democratic Republic of Congo." Not exactly typical Beacon Hill fare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec 19
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref...
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|6
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Today in history: Miniskirt has its coming out (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Mr and Mrs Peg
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC