Massachusetts and - conflict minerals'

Massachusetts and - conflict minerals'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Boston.com

Governor Charlie Baker recently signed a resolution "directing his administration to review procurement policies regarding products that may contain extracted minerals from the Democratic Republic of Congo." Not exactly typical Beacon Hill fare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec 19 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Today in history: Miniskirt has its coming out (Oct '15) Oct '15 Mr and Mrs Peg 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,527 • Total comments across all topics: 278,013,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC