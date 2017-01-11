Macbeth becomes African vision of tragedy at the PuSh festival
The tumultuous, tropical jungles of the Democratic Republic of Congo are about as far away as you can get from the misty Scottish Highlands, where William Shakespeare's Macbeth was originally set. But Congo is precisely where a maverick South African troupe-Third World Bunfight-has set its rendition of the Giuseppe Verdi opera based on the Bard's famous tragedy.
Read more at The Georgia Straight.
