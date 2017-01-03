Katanga Mining Is A Potential Turnaround Story
Katanga Mining has many problems right now - their mine is closed, their debt is very high, and the copper and cobalt prices are still too low for them. Katanga has large copper and cobalt reserves, are significantly lowering their cost of production, and should be back in production in 2018.
