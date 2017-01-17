Kabananga strikes as DR Congo upset M...

Kabananga strikes as DR Congo upset Morocco

Junior Kabananga scored to give the Democratic Republic of Congo an upset 1-0 win over Morocco Monday in an Africa Cup of Nations Group C match in Gabonese town Oyem. Victory took the Congolese Leopards to the top of the table after defending champions the Ivory Coast were held 0-0 by Togo in the first half of a dobule-header.

