Jammeh reminds me of two famous Roman sayings

The World was on January 20 treated to two different episodes of changing power, one in the US and another in a tinny West African country, the Gambia. Idi Amin who was commander of the attack was rewarded by a promotion but the years that followed saw a lot of political instability leading to the ouster of Obote on January 25, 1971 by his erstwhile army commander Amin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.